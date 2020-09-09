The Week in IndyCar, September 9, with Arie Luyendyk

Two-time Indy 500 winner and IndyCar race steward Arie Luyendyk returns to The Week In IndyCar show to share insights on life inside race control, handling driver conflicts, and his illustrious history as a driver spanning open-wheel and sports cars, all powered by questions submitted by fans via social media.
A sampling of the items posed this week:
“Colton Herta had some really not so nice things to say about you on the radio after Rinus Veekay passed him at WWT Raceway, how do you react to the insinuated conflict of interest? Do you contact Colton directly and talk or is there an intermediary? In race control do you automatically recuse yourself of incident review when it comes to Veekay?
“Setting the 4-lap record at Indy: Did you know that speed was in the car that day? What were the indicators – practice speed, engine tune, aero, setup? What was the driving experience like? Was it balanced & you felt ahead of it, or at any point was it at the absolute handling limit?”
“Any good stories of diving with Rick Mears in his prime? What can you tell us about the Menard-powered beast you drove in 1995?”
“What seems more crazy to you now with the benefit of hindsight: Lapping IMS at 230+ mph in an open-cockpit open-wheel car, or doing fractionally lower speeds on the pre-chicanes Mulsanne Straight in an enclosed Group C Nissan prototype?”
