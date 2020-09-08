Inde Motorsports Ranch announces resurfacing project

Inde Motorsports Ranch, a private, members-only club in Arizona’s high desert, has announced a complete track resurfacing project to be finished in October 2020. The facility is partnering with Sunland Asphalt & Construction Inc. to employ the latest in racetrack technology. The new track is expected to produce a high-quality, professional grade race surface.

“Since our founding in 2010, Inde Motorsports has been committed to unprecedented access with quality, year-round track time for passionate drivers and riders alike. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in 10 years, but we are always looking for new, innovative ways to elevate our members’ track experiences at The Ranch,” said CJ Dorland, president of Inde Motorsports Ranch. “This track resurfacing project will fuel the next era of motorsports development for our Inde community and keep our club among the finest in North America.”

Sunland will use high-tech equipment, normally used to surface airport runways, and a specially formulated racetrack asphalt to resurface the entire track, including the pit lanes and curbs, for Inde’s 2.75-mile, 21-turn road course. The track offers nearly a mile of accumulative straightaways as well as 200 feet of natural elevation changes combining uphill and downhill corners and straights, blind apexes, hairpins, sweepers, negative and positive-camber turns. The track can accommodate more than 40 unique configurations and be bifurcated to simultaneously run two separate road courses. Sunland also will use a GPS-based technology to remove the old asphalt and pave the new asphalt.

The asphalt from Inde’s existing track will stay on site to create new access roads and driveways for Inde’s new custom trackside garage pads, which offer the unique ability to accommodate overnight stays next to the racetrack. These fully customizable garage pads, known as The Reserve at Inde, have limited availability with only 10 prime trackside pads offered by IMR. Each pad consists of 5,000 square feet with the potential for 10,000 square feet of buildable space, and can feature a second story. The garage pads are turnkey, ready-to-build with established utilities and without an HOA. Trackside pad prices start at $225,000. Visit www.indemotorsports.com for more information.