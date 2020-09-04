PODCAST: Daniel Hemric

Daniel Hemric joined JR Motorsports with the expectation of winning races and proving he deserves a top ride. Instead, he was quickly brought down to earth in his first few starts with the No. 8 Chevrolet team and had to settle himself, regroup, and refocus. On The Racing Writer’s Podcast, Hemric delves into how things have gone with the team and the mixed results they’ve earned.

Plus:

– Adapting to a new team then adapting to a pandemic

– How he isolates before a race and the responsibilities he must handle

– The role of SMT data in the Xfinity Series

– Adjusting to not being in the car every week

– The best way to use his time when he’s not in the car

– Running a John Andretti throwback paint scheme at Darlington

– Previewing Saturday’s race at Darlington