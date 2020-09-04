Nasr keeps Whelen Cadillac on top in second Road Atlanta practice

Felipe Nasr took over where Pipo Derani left off in Friday’s second – and final – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in preparation for Saturday’s six-hour race.

Nasr led the session with a lap of 1m09.023s in the No. 31 Action Express Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R, bettering Derani’s morning best lap of 1m09.743s.

Cadillac again went 1-2 as Renger van der Zande was second, 0.511s back for Wayne Taylor’s Konica Minolta entry, followed by Tristan Nunez in the No. 77 Mazda DPi, 0.554s back.

Connor De Phillippi put BML atop GTLM at 1m16.875s, best of the day in the No. 25 Team RLL BMW M8 GTE. Laurens Vanthoor was second in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR-19, 0.476s back, followed by Antonio Garcia, 0.508s back in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R.

Steijn Schothorst led GTD, turning a best-of-the-day lap of 1m20.346s in the No. 11 GRT Grasser Lamborghini Huracan GT3. Schothorst recorded his lap during the opening 15 minutes, reserved for Bronze- and Silver-rated drivers.

Jan Heylen was second in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, 0.133s back, followed by Frankie Montecalvo in the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, 0.155s behind.

Simon Trummer paced LMP2 at 1m11.570s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson, 0.764s ahead of Kyle Tilley in the No. 18 Era Motorsport entry.

The session was red-flagged for three minutes at the 27m mark when Matt McMurry spun into the Turn 12 gravel trap and needed extrication for the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3.

Steven Simpson had an off-course excursion in Turn 10a, but was able to restart the No. 85 JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac and continued. Jeff Westphal went directly to the paddock at the beginning of the session, with the team reporting an issue with the turbocharger wastegate. The team was able to return late in the session.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying begins this evening at 6:35 p.m. ET with a 15-minute session for GTD. Tomorrow’s six-hour TireRack.com Grand Prix is set to start at 11:35 a.m. ET.