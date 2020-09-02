TV ratings: Daytona, Spa, WWTR

After Indy everyone goes to…Madison, Illinois? Well they did this year, anyway, for a doubleheader at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The NTT IndyCar Series cashed in its Indy 500 bump to fair a lot better this year on NBCSN than it did at this track on the same network in 2019. Sunday’s race led the way with a 0.37 national average Nielsen rating, representing 545,000 household viewers, while Saturday’s race in the same afternoon time slot averaged 0.29/445,000. Both easily eclipsed last August’s Saturday night solo race (0.20/310,000) on NBCSN.

Even so, the IndyCar races were still edged out for U.S. viewers by Formula 1 on its return to Spa. Although the race winner was expressing concern afterward at the lack of competition being boring to fans, enough stayed tuned in long enough for ESPN’s Sunday morning telecast of the Belgian Grand Prix to average a rating of 0.42 and 675,000 viewers. That’s up from a 0.40/660K for this event in 2019, which aired on ESPN2.

NASCAR’s Cup Series was back on broadcast TV last Saturday night, and averaged a 2.41 rating and 3.87 million viewers on NBC. That’s a decent increase over the 2.1/3.3m that watched last July’s Daytona round, which was postponed from Saturday to Sunday and then delayed/shortened due to weather, but down from the 2.7/4.4m that watched 2018’s race that ran as scheduled on NBC. NBC Sports noted that the Total Audience Delivery (combining views on linear broadcast and cable channels along with cell phones, tablets, and connected TVs) was up 2%.

NASCAR Xfinity Series action from Daytona averaged 0.53/876,000 Friday night on NBCSN and a TAD of 886,000 viewers, up from July 2019’s Daytona race (0.46/707K, also on a Friday night and NBCSN), while the Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series at WWTR averaged 0.29/434,000 Sunday afternoon on FS1, a slight drop from its last Sunday race (on Daytona’s Roval), which averaged 0.36/575K on the same network.

Delayed coverage of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Championship on CBS Sunday afternoon averaged 0.29/412,000 viewers.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to include corrected numbers for the Daytona Xfinity Series race. -Ed.