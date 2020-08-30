Sainz to miss Belgian GP due to exhaust failure

Carlos Sainz will not take part in the Belgian Grand Prix after suffering an exhaust failure on his way to the grid.

The Spaniard was on his reconnaissance laps when he radioed his team to report smoke coming from the rear of his car. On the run to Blanchimont towards the end of the lap, the smoke got heavier and Sainz said: “Box, box, something broke.”

Sainz has a chat with the pit wall before heading for the garage #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/aw1hj7QCT6 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) August 30, 2020

Once back in the garage, McLaren took the engine cover off but found an exhaust failure that could not be repaired in time for the start of the race, forcing Sainz to jump out of his car and not take part.

Sainz was due to start from seventh place at Spa-Francorchamps but his grid lot will now remain empty, with Sergio Perez remaining in eighth rather than moving up a position on the grid.

The incident marks the second time in a row that Sainz has suffered a powertrain-related problem and failed to start the Belgian Grand Prix, after a power unit issue left him stranded on the startline a year ago, limping round the first lap before retiring.