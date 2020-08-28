Lucas Oil Off Road condenses remaining schedule

After a successful tripleheader at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series has made the call to condense its remaining schedule from three weekends to two tripleheaders, one each at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz., next month and Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, Calif.

In addition, the Glen Helen weekend will move a week later to avoid a conflict with the UTV World Championships in Lake Havasu, Ariz., and now run Oct. 16-18. The originally scheduled November weekend at Wild Horse Pass has been dropped.

“It’s a lot cheaper for the teams, for the series, for everybody involved, because it’s a full tow, setup, teardown and labor for all of us,” says LOORRS Series Director Ritchie Lewis of condensing the schedule. “It’s a win-win.”

Both events will be run without spectators because of COVID-19 mandates and protocols. To avoid some of the heat and to try to keep moisture in the track during races, the Arizona event on Sept. 18-20, originally scheduled to run as a night event, will start early in the morning and conclude by noon or 1 p.m. As Lewis notes, it doesn’t make financial sense to run at night with lights if there are no spectators. Also, to keep the race day schedule condensed, qualifying for the Friday races (Round 6) will take place on Thursday, with the grids for the other races being set by fast times in the previous round.

The Glen Helen weekend will feature two points-paying rounds, with the championship concluded on Saturday. The Sunday races will be the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup. Although the traditional Pro4 vs. Pro 2 shootout will be absent, there will still be big money races for each class.

“We’ll race the guys for some extra cash, make some really cool TV out of it, and continue to make stars out of these guys, We’re all about what does it take to sell the product we have, and we’re going to do our best to sell that product, and its working,” said Lewis.

All races will be broadcast on Lucas Oil Racing TV, and on CBS, CBS Sports Network and MAVTV later. When the racers next hit the track, it will be all new, as the Wild Horse pass track has been reversed and reworked.