F1 adds Turkey to final version of 2020 calendar

The 2020 Formula 1 calendar has been finalized, with a return for the Turkish Grand Prix to be held before a double-header of races in Bahrain and an Abu Dhabi finale.

Turkey was last on the F1 schedule in 2011, its exit bringing an end to a seven-season stay on the calendar for the Istanbul Park circuit. As part of the reorganized 2020 calendar, F1 will return there on November 15 before heading Bahrain for two races and finishing its season in Abu Dhabi as normal.

The Chinese Grand Prix will not take place this year despite attempts to find a slot on the calendar, and the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix also is set to be cancelled based on the released dates.

A number of races will also have limited numbers of fans and hospitality permitted, although precise details are still being finalized. Tickets have been sold for the Russian Grand Prix in September and the race in Portugal in October, however, despite tickets having previously been sold for Abu Dhabi, the Yas Marina Circuit says the season finale will not have spectators.

The final 17-race calendar takes F1 to its target of 15-18 races for the 2020 season, despite only starting in Austria at the start of July. F1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey said the sport has worked to provide an exciting schedule amid the COVID-19 crisis and praised the work of all involved.

“We are proud to announce that Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be part of our 2020 season,” Carey said. “This year has presented Formula 1 and the world with an unprecedented challenge and we want to pay tribute to everyone across Formula 1, the FIA, the teams, and our partners who have made this possible.

“While we are all disappointed that we have not been able to return to some of our planned races this year we are confident our season has started well and will continue to deliver plenty of excitement with traditional, as well as new, races that will entertain all our fans.”

The final calendar features five venues – Mugello, Nurburgring, Portimao, Imola and Turkey – that were not on the original schedule, with 13 circuits having races cancelled, including the United States, Canada and Mexico.