Catching up with Ayla Agren

Norway’s Ayla Agren headed for America with dreams of racing her way up the Road To Indy and landing a ride in the NTT IndyCar Series. Despite her obvious talent, a lack of consistent sponsorship ended her time on the American open-wheel ladder following the 2017 USF2000 season. Undeterred, she’s continued to work at finding a way to revive her dream. Selected as one of 20 drivers for the second season of the W Series, Agren will have to wait until the championship resumes after the 2020 calendar was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Her story of humility and perseverance is an inspiring one, and with expertise to offer, she’ll be at the Indy 500 serving as Ben Hanley’s spotter for the No. 81 DragonSpeed Chevy entry. Agren’s goal, however, is to get her career back on track, scale the Road To Indy, and join the field of 33 drivers in a future edition of the Indy 500.