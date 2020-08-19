Marotti Autosport links up with Legacy Autosport in USF2000

Marotti Autosport will unite with Legacy Autosport and rising star Cameron Shields in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship race, starting from this weekend’s event at Lucas Oil Speedway.

“We have enjoyed establishing warm relationships with companies who recognize the value of motorsport as a sales and marketing platform,” said Will Marotti. “By listening to sponsors, we cultivate channels to their markets to deliver a return on investment even in this difficult environment; everyone is navigating today.”

Legacy Autosport is run by the Meyer family, whose grandfather and great grandfather was Louis Meyer, first three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500.

“We are delighted to have the support and assistance of Will and his team,” said Legacy Autosport owner Louis Michael Meyer. “They have proven their abilities on the biggest stage in the world at the Indianapolis 500. We know they will be a valuable partner in our never-ending quest to develop young drivers like Cameron and take our team to the next level of performance.”

Shields, from Toowoomba, Australia, said that he expects Marotti’s input to deliver a lift across the entire program.

“It is a big boost to me personally to have Marotti Autosport bring their expertise to our team,” said the 19-year-old. “Marotti will be a tremendous asset to me and enhance Legacy Autosport’s decades of combined knowledge in open-wheel racing,” said Shields. “This agreement gives me greater access to experts who can help me develop my skills in and out of the car. It is a great platform to invite sponsors and partners to be a part of the journey on The Road to Indy.”

Marotti Autosport maintains long-term aspirations to field an IndyCar program, and took its first steps down that path when it qualified 10th and finished 12th with Oriol Servia in the 2016 event. The team is currently partnered with Santino Ferrucci’s DCR entry through PW Power Systems.