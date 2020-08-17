Steiner wants answers to Haas' Spain pace slump 

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner wants to find out how the team’s strong pace in Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix went missing during the race itself.

Romain Grosjean finished each of the two Friday sessions in the top six, raising expectations that Haas could be a Q2 threat and challenge for points on Sunday. However, after both cars were eliminated in Q1 and struggled in the race, Grosjean – who finished 19th – said: “From lap 1 to the last lap, it was horrible.

“The car was absolutely a handful, and I can’t understand what happened from Friday. On Friday the long run, short run, everything was fast, everything was competitive, everything was under control, and (on Sunday) it was just not fun.”

Steiner said that while he’s keeping his emotions in check, the team needs to understand what happened

“I would put a little bit of a filter on these comments at the moment,” Steiner said. “We know haven’t got the best car, and having the best car one day and the worst car another day… I think we need to take it with a little bit of a pinch of salt.

“We need to look at why we lost so much performance from Friday to Sunday. The lap times on Friday were genuine, and Sunday we could only lap two seconds slower than Friday, so that is very strange.

“We need to go through aero data and then see what it could be. I’m not jumping to conclusions about the best, the worst, the medium and so on. We need to do some work, for sure. We know we haven’t got the best car, but we just need to try to understand why there was this big difference between Friday and Sunday.”

Steiner also said he doesn’t mind the drivers criticizing the car, even though the team doesn’t plan on introducing any upgrades this season.

“I’m used to that,” he said. “I’m a little bit more than thinking it’s the best and the worst. We shouldn’t have these highs and these lows, we need to put it into perspective. We know we haven’t got the best car. The words, they don’t really hurt me too much. We have to do what we are doing. We know where we are at, we just need to get better. The words maybe don’t help, but I can live with that.”