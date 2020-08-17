LOORRS gears up for Lucas Oil Speedway tripleheader

With two rounds already in the books, the 2020 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO resumes this weekend at Wheatland, Missouri’s state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway with the first tripleheader event in series history.

The August 21-23 Third Annual Lucas Oil Off Road Shootout Presented by General Tire is a highly anticipated affair for short-course off road racing enthusiasts, with Wheatland one of the country’s premier racing facilities: A sprawling landscape not only makes it the longest track on the schedule, it also means high speeds, big air, long sweeping corners, and even an over-under bridge.

On track, the Southern California series opener provided much needed rejuvenation for the drivers across all eight LOORRS classes. In the premier Pro 2 class, reigning champion Jerett Brooks picked up right where he left off, sending a clear message to his rivals, including Ryan Beat, Ricky Gutierrez, Doug Mittag, and Brian Deegan, that he won’t give up the title willingly.

In Pro Lite (photo at top), the wide open nature of this season’s title fight was evident from the drop of the first green flag: While Christopher Polvoorde and Cole Mamer emerged victorious, Brock Heger, Madix Bailey, and Ronnie Anderson showed they’re ready to fight for wins as “parity” defines this class.

Pro Buggy was also hotly contested to start the season. While defending champion Eliott Watson was on hand, the spotlight was stolen by a pair of first-time winners, Matthew Brister and Trey D. Gibbs, each one hoping to become a title threat.

Turbo UTV and Production 1000 UTV remain two of short course off road’s fastest growing divisions, and the racing didn’t disappoint at the season opener. While Corry Weller once again put herself atop the Turbo UTV field, the tight racing in Production 1000 UTV saw Myles Cheek and Brock Heger each take a turn atop the podium.

Loaded with the sport’s next generation of talent, the RZR 170, JR 2 Kart, and Mod Kart classes also will be well worth keeping a close eye on in Wheatland. Deep fields highlight each of these divisions, providing some of the most unpredictable action in the LOORRS.

With three days of racing on deck for the return to Lucas Oil Speedway, there’s bound to be drama and fireworks in every junior class.

All three rounds of the Shootout will be afternoon showcases beginning at high noon — 12:00 p.m. CDT — on Friday, Aug.

Live coverage of the Lucas Oil Off Road Shootout can be seen exclusively on Lucas Oil Racing TV. A trio A trio of live streams will allow fans across the country to be a part of this historic three-day weekend, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Action on the track for each day will begin with the RZR 170, JR 2 Kart, and Mod Kart, before the pro classes take center stage with Pro Lite, Turbo UTV, Pro Buggy, Production 1000 UTV, and Pro 2, which will bring each afternoon to a thrilling conclusion.

