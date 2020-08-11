Hypercars the stars of Malibu Car Week rallies, car show, and more

Inspired by the world-renowned Monterey Car Week in Northern California, the Southern California-based exotic car collective Malibu Autobahn kicked off the first-ever Malibu Car Week series of events on Monday with an ultra-exclusive hypercar-class rally.

This featured a procession of hypercars ranging from Ferrari LaFerrari to Porsche 918 Spyder winding their way down 30 miles of Pacific Coast Highway to a secluded beach for a private, socially distanced photo shoot.

The Monday event kicked off a busy week for both online events and in-person experiences that will culminate with the first annual Malibu Car Week Finale Rally on Sunday, August 16, featuring 125 exotic sportscars on Los Angeles County roadways on a route passing several California landmarks.

“Since we first conceived of bringing supercar rally events to the Malibu coastline five years ago, it has been our dream to offer the exploding ranks of our drivers an event that could truly showcase why Southern California is widely regarded as the car capital of the world,” explained Malibu Autobahn co-founder Jacob Roy. “We’ve set out to create one-of-a-kind, safety conscious, driving-centric experiences that will cement Malibu Car Week as an emerging, annual mecca for the global car community.”

Other scheduled events include a Virtual Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 13, and a Track Day on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Auto Club Speedway racetrack.

For all in-person events, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone,” Roy added, “(but) we decided to move forward with our launch as a symbolic effort to bring some joy back to our close-knit family of car fanatics in a responsible way.

In addition to daily schedule details listed online, there will be secret events and add-ons announced via social media with special prizes and discounts from a number of sponsors including Galpin Aston Martin, Ticket Dismissers and Nxt Level Detailing.

For more information, log on to the Malibu Autobahn website. Follow @malibuautobahn on Instagram for updates.