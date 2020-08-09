Tagliani rejoins Kyle Busch Truck team for Daytona road course

IndyCar veteran turned stock car racer Alex Tagliani will rejoin Kyle Busch Motorsports in a one-race deal to drive its No. 51 Toyota Tundra at in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on the Daytona International Speedway road course on Aug. 16.

The Canadian driver has two poles, 15 laps led, two top-five and three top-10 finishes across five career NASCAR Truck Series starts, all which have come at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont., including a runner-up finish for KBM in last year’s event. Tagliani has also competed in two Rolex 24 events on the Daytona road course: the 2007 event in the GT class and in 2014 in the Prototype Challenge division.

“We finished second last year with the No. 51 Tundra at Mosport (CTMP) and now Kyle and everyone at KBM has provided me with an amazing opportunity to go to the road course at Daytona and try to finish one position better and add another banner to the rafters in their shop,” Tagliani said. “There are a lot of guys in the Truck Series that have been able to make a lot of laps around Mosport the last few years, which is a challenging road course, so the laps they’ve made there in practice and the race are going to pay dividends at a track like Daytona and it’s not going to be a walk in the park. I love the track and it’s going to be a good battle and exciting for the fans in attendance and watching on television.

“With everything we have going on with our shortened Pinty’s Series season, it’s very cool that we are able to bring over our partners from that program – RONA, VIAGRA, CanTorque, St. Hubert and Andy Transport — and add a race to our schedule and get them more exposure. It’s kind of interesting that we launched a new partnership with VIAGRA this year and the first race that I will be doing for them is in the states. Also, I want to say a special thanks to Groupe Mach for handling the logistics and allowing me to travel safely to and from United States with the situation that we are in.”

The Truck Series will be racing for the first time on the 3.57-mile Daytona International Speedway road course. The event will be broadcast live on FS1at 12:00 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 16, prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race that will take place at 3 p.m. ET.