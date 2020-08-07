Wilwood announces new 3rd Gen Camaro and Firebird road race brake kits

The Wilwood Racing division has announced new high-performance road race front big brake kits for 1982-1992 Camaro and Firebird models using OE suspension. All bolt-on kits feature forged aluminum, fixed mount ST (short track) series, Type-III hard-anodized finish calipers equipped with Wilwood’s Thermlock piston technology to reduce heat transfer.

Brake kits include proprietary Spec37 GT 48 curved vane competition series alloy rotors in either 12.19″ or 13.06″ diameter, BP-30 race compound SmartPads, new lug-drive snap-ring rotor-and-hat system, stainless steel flexlines, mounting brackets, and premium-grade hardware.

MSRP starts at $2,234.39.