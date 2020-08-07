NOLASPORT Porsches win Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Race 1

NOLASPORT Porsches took a pair of class wins in Friday’s first Pirelli GT4 America SprintX race at Sonoma.

Nicolai Elghanayan and the No. 71 Marco Polo Motorsports KTM X-Bow GT4, Silver class led at the start with Matt Travis slotting into second position overall in the No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 , first in the Pro-Am division, with Colin Mullan and the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Window World-MI Windows and Doors, No. CheckIt4Andretti-Military to Motorsports McLaren 570S GT4 in third overall, second in Silver.

Michael Dinan and the No. 21 Flying Lizard Aston Martin Vantage GT4 was running fourth overall, second in the Pro-Am class with Jon Miller in the No. 38 ST Racing BMW M4 GT4 fifth overall, third in Silver.

The Am division had Michael McGrath and the No. 14 GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS leading the way with Derek DeBoer and the No. 17 TRG LaSalle Solutions Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 second and Bryan Putt in the No. 15 Bsport Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4 third.

After the pit window closed for the required driver changes, the No. 71, now with Mads Siljehaug driving, remaiedn in the Overall and Silver lead with the No. 47, with Jason Hart now driving, just behind in second overall, first in Pro-Am.

The No. 21 Flying Lizard Aston Martin, with Robby Foley now in the driver’s seat, slipped past the No. 36 with Jarrett Andretti, for third overall, second in Pro-Am. Cody Ware in the No. 63 Dexter Racing GInetta G55 GT4 slotted into fifth overall, third in the Silver class.

With 18 minutes left on the clock, the leading No. 71 KTM had a mechanical issue, handing the overall and Pro-Am lead to Hart in the No. 47 with Foley and the No. 21 landing second overall and in Pro-Am. Hart went on to claim NOLASPORT’s fourth victory of the season.

Andretti and the No. 36 inherited the Silver class lead, running third overall, with Cody Ware claiming an impressive second in class and Nick Wittmer in the No. 28 ST Racing BMW M4 GT4 in third.

With 12 minutes remaining Andrew Davis and the No. 2 GMG Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 attacked Greg Liefooghe, now driving the No. 19 Stephen Cameron Racing BMW M4 GT4, on the outside of Turn 7, grabbing the third position in the Pro-Am class, in fifth overall. On the final lap Kenton Koch, now driving the No. 15 Bsport Aston Martin, got past Liefooghe for fourth in the Pro-Am category, in sixth overall.

In the Am class Zac Anderson and the No. 7 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 (pictured above) got past the No. 14 GMG Audi in the final minutes to grab the victory with the No. 46 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 of Russell Walker in third.

Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Race 2 will get underway on Saturday, August 8th at 3:45 p.m. PT with live streaming at https://www.gt4-america.com/live.

