Logano draws pole for Michigan 1

Joey Logano will start from the pole in the first race of the Cup Series doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway.

Logano and Denny Hamlin wound up on the front row in the final random draw NASCAR will use this season. Officials announced Thursday afternoon a new way to set the starting line-ups beginning at the Daytona road course next weekend.

The rest of the top five behind Logano and Hamlin are Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, and Brad Keselowski. Logano won the first race at Michigan last season. Harvick is the most recent winner at the track.

Alex Bowman will start sixth with Kyle Busch starting seventh. Filling out the top 10 are Chase Elliott starting eighth, Clint Bowyer starting ninth, and Kurt Busch starting 10th.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will start 17th. Matt Kenseth, who has a new crew chief in Phil Surgen starting this weekend, will start 20th.

James Davison will again compete with Rick Ware Racing, making his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start. Davison, who will also be competing at the Indy 500 later this month a partnership also involving Ware, will line up 28th.

There are 39 cars entered in the Firekeepers Casino 400.