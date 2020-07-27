NJMP tripleheader replaces cancelled West Coast events on RTI schedule

Andersen Promotions has added New Jersey Motorsports Park to its 2020 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires schedule, replacing September events at Portland International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca recently cancelled by the NTT IndyCar Series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 500-plus-acre NJMP motorsports entertainment complex will host tripleheader rounds for both the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 series on October 9-11.

Both series appeared at the Millville, N.J. motorsports complex a decade ago, with some familiar names on the timesheets then including current IndyCar drivers Conor Daly, Sage Karam and Zach Veach.

The “Fall Thunder at Thunderbolt” event will utilize the Thunderbolt Raceway circuit, a 2.25-mile, 12-turn road course with a half-mile-long straightaway. The weekend will also include rounds of the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup series, also on deck for the now-cancelled West Coast swing.

“I would like to thank Brad Scott [NJMP president and COO] and his team for welcoming us with open arms to their first-class facility,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “These are fluid times with the pandemic, and we are grateful to be able to reschedule the Portland and WeatherTech Raceway rounds. With all these changes, we are now looking at 17 races per series, and unless we determine a reasonable way to add another race onto existing events, this will be the season race count.

“We look forward to working with Brad and his staff to build an exciting event not only for our teams and drivers, but fans who will be introduced to the future stars of our sport. Plus, as a New Jersey native, it’s fun to finally have an event at a track in my home state.”

The remainder of the 2020 schedule for both series is unchanged, with two race outings at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 29-30 and August 7-9; the Carb Night Classic at Lucas Oil Raceway on Aug. 21; World Wide Technology Raceway Aug. 29-30 (Indy Pro 2000 only); Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 3-4; and the season finale on the Streets of St. Petersburg Oct. 23-25.

“All of us here at NJMP are excited to once again feature both Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 at the world-class Thunderbolt Raceway in October,” said Scott. “With the inclusion of the Mazda MX-5 Cup rounds, this should be an exciting event that NJMP is happy to be a part of.”

Additional weekend scheduling details and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.