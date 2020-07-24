US, Canadian, Mexican and Brazilian F1 races cancelled for 2020

Formula 1 will not race in the Americas in 2020, after confirmation that the rounds in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil have all been cancelled.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to major changes to this season’s calendar, which is still not finalized despite three races having already been held. The ongoing situation in the Americas and uncertainty that brings has resulted in F1 cancelling all races on the continent, including giving up on plans to reschedule the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

While there had been attempts to race in Canada in October, travel restrictions make it too difficult to commit to, while F1 has now also written off its hopes of racing in Austin on October 25 and Mexico City on November 1, as well as Brazil on November 15.

New races have already been confirmed for two of those dates, with the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola taking place on October 25 and November 1 respectively. Both are significant as F1 expects to have fans in Portugal — potentially tens of thousands being permitted — while Imola try out a two-day race weekend format.

A race at the Nurburgring has also been confirmed on October 11, officially being known as the Eifel Grand Prix in reference to the mountains in which the iconic circuit is located.

With 13 races now confirmed for 2020, F1 is still hopeful of rescheduling a race in Vietnam — although the planned date at the end of November now needing revisiting — before finishing with two races in Bahrain and one in Abu Dhabi. While other options are also being explored, that would bring the total up to a minimum of 17 races this season, in line with the previously-announced target of 15-18.

“We are pleased that we continue to make strong progress in finalizing our plans for the 2020 season and are excited to welcome Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola to the revised calendar,” F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey said. “We want to thank the promoters, the teams, and the FIA for their full support in our efforts to bring our fans exciting racing this season during an unprecedented time. We also want to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and look forward to being back with them next season when they will once again be able to thrill millions of fans around the world.

“We are disappointed that we won’t be racing in Canada this year and know our fans will miss the excitement the race in Montreal always provides,” Carey said of the Canadian GP. “We want to thank the incredible team at the Canadian Grand Prix led by Francois Dumontier, as well as the stakeholders involved for all their efforts and support in recent months against very challenging conditions. We can’t wait to be back next year and we know all our fans will be excited when we return.”