Noaker storms to Global Mazda MX-5 Cup pole at Road America

After topping the sole practice session for the Alana Long 100 at Road America on Wednesday, Robert Noaker (No. 13 Copeland Motorsports) proved it was no fluke by leading Thursday qualifying as well. Noaker will share the front row with Michael Carter (No. 08 Carter Racing Enterprises).

Noaker, who won the first race of last year’s Alana Long 100 doubleheader, credited his speed to his participation in the SCCA June Sprints last month at Road America. The 16 year-old used the popular Club Racing event as a test session.

“The testing has helped us out a lot,” Noaker said. “We only have one practice session this week. At first we thought that would be a bad thing, but then we realized we might have the upper hand with those two test days. The car was really fast, but there was a lot of traffic.”

Noaker’s lap of 2m33.331s (93.802 mph) was 0.2637s faster than second-place qualifier Carter. Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) and Jared Thomas (No. 96 Carter Racing Enterprises).

Round 1 of the Batter Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires goes green at 5:15pm Central Time. Live timing and scoring is available at https://www.mx-5cup.com/results/live-timing.