NASCAR podcast: Coleman Pressley

Coleman Pressley is the spotter for three competitive drivers in NASCAR, starting with former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski. But Pressley stepped out of a race car himself to spot, and he feels it’s a role he does well in and enjoys. He explains how the transition has gone and all the connections between himself and Keselowski that seemed to have come full circle with him now spotting the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang. Plus:

The tough situation spotters are in because COVID restrictions have them positioned in unfamiliar places around the track

How it’s different spotting a front-running driver versus someone mid-pack like his former driver AJ Allmendinger

How a spotter and driver build chemistry

How a spotter can help a young driver (Pressley also works with Austin Cindric and Todd Gilliland)

If being a former driver helps Pressley have a gut instinct of things that could happen

How the aero package affects his spotting

What fans might not know about the job