First GT350R sets Mustang record at Mecum Indy auction

By selling last Friday at Mecum’s Indianapolis auction for $3.85 million, the “Flying Mustang” has topped the Bullitt Mustang (sold by Mecum at its January 2020 Kissimmee auction for $3.74 million) as the most expensive Mustang ever sold at public auction.

As the first R-model GT350 of what became the performance Mustang line from Carroll Shelby that ushered Ford into SCCA racing, the car was driven by Ken Miles, Bob Bondurant, Chuck Cantwell, Peter Brock and Jerry Titus during its development and testing — and went on to become one of the winningest Mustangs ever.

