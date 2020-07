Organizers of the annual Put-in-Bay Sports Car Races announced late last week that they have elected to cancel this year’s running of the event scheduled for Sept. 22-25.

Event co-founder Jack Woehrle said that he is contacting event entrants to roll over registrations to the 2021 event at the 2020 rate or to offer refunds, though a formal announcement of the ’21 dates would not take place until later this year.

For more information, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.