Ferrari considering organizational changes after slow start

Ferrari will consider making changes to its organization after a poor start to its 2020 season, which included it finishing with just one car in the points in last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The team was forced to change aerodynamic concept after a poor pre-season and expected a difficult first few rounds. But after qualifying fifth and sixth with an updated car in Hungary, Ferrari’s race pace was so far adrift that both cars were lapped by Lewis Hamilton. Team principal Mattia Binotto admitted that the relative performance level is even worse than he had anticipated.

“I think we saw in Barcelona that we’re not fast enough, but we’re not expecting such a difficult situation,” Binotto said. “So, it’s certainly worse compared to expectations. (After) three races in a row, we’ve got a couple of weeks before Silverstone, which will be important for us to see all the aspects of the car, team, organization, whatever needs to be improved.

“It will take a long time. I think patience will be required. We need to improve all the areas; it’s not something that a simple trick will address it, or a simple solution. It will take time. How long? I don’t have the answer yet.”

Sebastian Vettel picked up the team’s points in sixth place while teammate Charles Leclerc dropped out of the top 10 after a tough first part of the race on soft tires. Binotto stressed that the team needs to be better in many aspects.

“Our race, generally speaking, was very disappointing,” he said. “We are all disappointed. After the qualifying we were hoping for a better race, but it has not been the case. There is a lot to analyze.

“Putting Charles on softs was not the right choice, it put him in a difficult position and situation. At the time we thought that putting him on softs would be right because we were expecting rain shortly after, but that was not the case. Certainly it wasn’t the right choice.

“We need to understand our race pace. Ferrari cannot be happy at all with the current situation. It’s really disappointing. I think that back at Maranello we need a clear analysis of the performance of the car, of the team, and to address it as soon as possible. We need to work better.”

After three rounds of the 2020 championship, Ferrari sits fifth in the constructors’ championship with 27 points, and is already 94 adrift of Mercedes.