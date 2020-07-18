Derani takes AXR to the front in second Sebring practice

If the closing minutes of Saturday morning’s second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice, tonight’s Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring will go down to the wire.

Pipo Derani’s late lap of 1m46.940s put the No. 31 Action Express/Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R back atop the charts, backing up teammate Felipe Nasr, who led much of the session.

Sebastien Bourdais made a late bid but came up short by 0.272s in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling/JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac. Helio Castroneves went to the top of the charts twice in the closing minutes, coming up 0.408s shy in the No. 7 Team Penske Acura DPi.

Juan Pablo Montoya also was in the late-minute scrum, just 0.708s back in the No. 6 Acura, followed by Tristan Nunez, +1.114s in the No. 77 Mazda DPi.

Manufacturers marched two-by-two in GT Le Mans. Fred Makowiecki laid down a final lap of 1m56.754s to take top honors in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR-19, 0.087s better than Porsche GT Team partner Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 912. Next came the Corvette C8.Rs of Oliver Gavin (0.256s back in the No. 4) and Jordan Taylor (+0.596s in the No. 3). Jesse Krohn was 0.990s back in the No. 24 Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, while teammate Bruno Spengler was 1.149s behind in the No. 25.

Gustavo Menezes led LMP2 for the second straight session, running 1m49.695s in the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson. Ryan Dalziel was second, +0.544s in the No. 8 Tower Motorsports by Starworks ORECA.

Toni Vilander finished strong in GTD, going to the top of the chart with a lap of 2m02.358s in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO in the closing two minutes of the session. Aaron Telitz was second, +0.186s in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, followed by Gar Robinson, +0.466s in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3. The top 10 includes nine different manufacturers, separated by 1.263s.

In contrast to Friday night’s opening session which was delayed by 90 minutes due to thunderstorms, Saturday morning ran in 81-degree heat under sunny skies. The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon into the early evening, which should clear by the final hour of the race.

UP NEXT: Qualifying begins at 1:55 p.m. ET with a 15-minute session for GTD competitors. GTLM takes over at 2:20 p.m., followed by combined DPi/LMP2 at 2:45 p.m. The two-hour, 40-minute Cadillac Grand Prix is set to start at 5:35 p.m.