Dickerson joins Honda World Civic team for Sebring after positive COVID test for Hagler

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series rookie Taylor Hagler will miss this weekend’s event at Sebring International Raceway after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hagler opened the season with teammate and coach Ryan Eversley sharing the No. 77 L.A. Honda World Honda Civic Type R TCR where they earned a 12th-place finish, and after recently participating in the inaugural HPD GT3 Driver Academy, where she spent two days onboard an Acura NSX GT3 Evo, her sights were set on building from the experience in the TCR class.

Young open-wheel standout Dakota Dickerson will partner with Eversley while Hagler recovers from the coronavirus.

“I’m sad to be missing the IMSA round at Sebring this weekend, especially after such a long break without racing,” she said. “I’m focusing on recovering as quickly as possible. I am glad to hear that my fellow HPD GT3 Driver Academy teammate, Dakota, will be filling in for me. I wish the best of luck to Ryan and Dakota and will be cheering them on from home.”

Eversley welcomes Dickerson to the program, and looks forward to resuming Hagler’s rookie campaign when she’s ready.

“Most importantly, Taylor has already started feeling better and that’s a major relief,” said Eversley. “I’m really disappointed we won’t be racing together this weekend and I’m already looking forward to us driving together again at Road America. Dakota and I just worked together on the HPD GT3 Driver Academy and I feel confident that he will do a great job in his TCR debut in our Honda Civic Type-R this weekend.”