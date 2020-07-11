Auberlen/Walker dominate GT4 America SprintX Race 2 at VIR

Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Race 2 went green under sunny and hot skies, with Race 1 winner Bill Auberlen’s BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4 taking off into the lead. Andrew Davis (GMG Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4) settled into second as Jen Heylen (RS1 Porsche Cayman CS MR) moved past Kenton Koch (Bsport Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4) into third on a hectic opening lap.

Heylen, though, was hit with drive-through penalty due to avoidable contact and fell to the back of the field with just over 51 minutes remaining in the 60 minute race. Koch got third position back with Jon Miller (ST Racing BMW M4 GT4) inheriting fourth overall, first in the Silver class.

Fourteen minutes into the race, Michael Cooper (Flying Lizard Motorsports McLaren 570S GT4) had already gained 10 positions, up to tenth overall, sixth in the Pro-Am class and the biggest mover of the race to that point.

By the time the pit window opened for mandatory driver changes, Auberlen had stretched his lead to over 14 seconds, and when the pit window closed, the No. 82 BMW with James Walker Jr. now driving, was still in the overall and Pro-Am lead.

Bryan Putt, now in for Koch, jumped up to second as Samantha Tan, in for Miller, emerging as the Silver leader, sitting fourth overall, just ahead of her teammate Nick Wittmer (ST Racing BMW M4 GT4) with the Andretti Autosport McLaren 570S GT4 of Colin Mullan in third.

With 14 minutes to go, Wittmer also was handed a drive-through penalty for a pit lane infringement, dropping from second in the Silver division to fourth, with Chandler Hull (Classic BMW M4 GT4) inheriting the position.

Tim Barber in the Team TFB BMW M4 GT4, slotted into third in class, eighth overall.

A few minutes later Hull would be right on the tail of Tan, then slip by into the lead of the Silver division on the inside of turn 1 with 8 minutes to go.

With under 3 minutes to go, Barber drove past Tan on the inside of Turn 3 for second in the Silver division, seventh overall.

Walker Jr would cruise to the overall and Pro-Am race victory by over 9 seconds. Putt would come home second with Jason Bell (GMG Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4) third.

Hull would claim the Silver Division win with Barber coming home second and Tan third.

“It seems like we’ve been stuck in second place, so it feels great to get to that top step! Chandler did a great job to bring it home!” said Hull’s teammate Toby Grahovec.

“This is my first professional win, so I’m very excited,” Hull said. “A big thanks to Toby and the team for getting me in the seat. It feels great to be here.”

Kris Wilson (Rearden Racing Mercedes AMG GT4) took top honors in the Am division, finishing an impressive eighth overall. Sean Gibbon (NOLASPORT) finished second with Tom Collingwood (BGB Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4) grabbing the final podium position.

