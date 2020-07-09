Racing is back, but so too is the coronavirus in many parts of the country. As a participant, do you feel safe from the virus while traveling to and on event? Are you taking any extra precautions?

Thank you for participating in this survey. If you have participated in either previous versions, you’ll note that a few of the questions have been modified to reflect the current circumstances. Once again, your input is valuable as the motorsports community continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This survey is directed at respondents who are actively working and/or volunteering with a motorsports affiliated body, company, event, team or venue. If you are not directly involved with motorsports in any of these capacities, please refer to our Audience Sentiment survey that will open July 16.

Take the survey here.