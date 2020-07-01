Last chance to win Lemons of Love Mazda MX-5 Cup car

Only a few days remain to enter for a chance to win a track-ready Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car.

On Saturday, July 4, the Lemons of Love organization will be giving away its fourth Global Mazda MX-5 Cup race car, the first-ever built by Flis Performance. Join Flis Performance on Saturday during an Instagram and Facebook live feed at their headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla. The live drawing will take place at 11am ET.

If you would like to be present at Flis Performance on Saturday for the unveiling & drawing, they have the space for social distancing and even a glass wall. Emailashli@flisperformance.com if you would like to attend. Winners need not be present to win.

Tickets are available for $100 each. All proceeds from ticket sales will directly benefit Lemons of Love and its mission to support people impacted by cancer. To enter, visit http://bit.ly/4thMazdaRacecar.