Frost added to expanded Turn 3 Indy Pro 2000 effort

Danial Frost will return to the Indy Pro 2000 series this year, joining Antoine Comeau in a two-car Turn 3 Motorsports effort, the team has announced.

Frost, who took top spot of the day in the official Road to Indy test at Mid-Ohio, won two races and finished fifth in last year’s Indy Pro 2000 Championship as a rookie.

Slated to compete in Indy Lights this year, the Singaporean’s plans were changed when the Lights season was suspended due to complications revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic. Indy Pro 2000, though, carries on with a heavily revised schedule, opening the door for Indy Lights drivers to find a 2020 racing home.

“I’m very excited to be driving with Turn 3 Motorsport in the Indy Pro 2000 series this year,” said Frost. “We tested together last week to get the chemistry and understanding with the team a bit better before yesterday’s test, and everything went really well. It’s a great team to work with and an easy environment to be in. It feels great to have been fastest at the first official series test, and I’m really looking forward to challenging for the championship title this year with the team.”

“I’m very happy to have someone as talented as Danial as part of our team,” said team owner Peter Dempsey. “Having him join our program is going to benefit the team and Antoine throughout the year, and hopefully we will be able to make this a competitive season for both of our drivers.

“We had a very good test at Mid-Ohio,” Dempsey added, “which gives us a great platform to build on heading into the first race at Road America next weekend.”

Frost’s No. 68 DEN-JET car will line up alongside Canadian driver Antoine Comeau’s No. 3 ACR/Eastern car, both under the watchful eye of the expanded team’s new engineer, Ernie Gonella (who brings with him a decade of RTI experience) and new driver-development coach Richard Lyons.

The 2020 Indy Pro 2000 season opens next week, July 9-10, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc., a doubleheader event run in support of the NTT IndyCar series.