IMSA refines 2020 calendar

IMSA has made three refinements to its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule to avoid conflicts with other series in a season where every form of motorsports has been impacted by the coronavirus.

The first change involves the October 2-4 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, which moves forward to the September 4-6 weekend held by WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. IMSA’s 2h40m race in Monterey moves to Oct. 30-November 1 and becomes the series’ penultimate round.

Monterey, in turn, takes the GT-only weekend formerly held by Lime Rock Park as Lime Rock shifts forward to a new date of September 11-12.

In moving Watkins Glen off the Oct. 4 weekend, IMSA entrants with plans to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the shared IndyCar/SRO Intercontinental endurance event no longer have a date clash to consider.

2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship