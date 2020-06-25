Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

IMSA refines 2020 calendar

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

IMSA

IMSA has made three refinements to its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule to avoid conflicts with other series in a season where every form of motorsports has been impacted by the coronavirus.

The first change involves the October 2-4 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, which moves forward to the September 4-6 weekend held by WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. IMSA’s 2h40m race in Monterey moves to Oct. 30-November 1 and becomes the series’ penultimate round.

Monterey, in turn, takes the GT-only weekend formerly held by Lime Rock Park as Lime Rock shifts forward to a new date of September 11-12.

In moving Watkins Glen off the Oct. 4 weekend, IMSA entrants with plans to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the shared IndyCar/SRO Intercontinental endurance event no longer have a date clash to consider.

2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Date Venue Length Classes
Jan. 25-26 Daytona International Speedway 24 hours DPi, LMP2*, GTLM, GTD
July 3-4 Daytona International Speedway 2h40m DPi, GTLM, GTD
July 17-18 Sebring International Raceway 2h40m DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD**
July 31-Aug. 2 Road America 2h40m DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Aug. 21-23 Virginia International Raceway 2h40m GTLM, GTD
Sept. 4-6 Watkins Glen International 6 hours DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Sept. 11-12 Lime Rock Park 2h40m GTLM, GTD
Sept. 25-27 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2h40m DPi, GTLM, GTD
Oct. 14-17 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta 10 hours DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Oct. 30-Nov. 1 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2h40m DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Nov. 11-14 Sebring International Raceway 12 hours  DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

