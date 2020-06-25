IMSA refines 2020 calendar

IMSA has made three refinements to its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule to avoid conflicts with other series in a season where every form of motorsports has been impacted by the coronavirus.
The first change involves the October 2-4 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, which moves forward to the September 4-6 weekend held by WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. IMSA’s 2h40m race in Monterey moves to Oct. 30-November 1 and becomes the series’ penultimate round.
Monterey, in turn, takes the GT-only weekend formerly held by Lime Rock Park as Lime Rock shifts forward to a new date of September 11-12.
In moving Watkins Glen off the Oct. 4 weekend, IMSA entrants with plans to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the shared IndyCar/SRO Intercontinental endurance event no longer have a date clash to consider.
2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
|Date
|Venue
|Length
|Classes
|Jan. 25-26
|Daytona International Speedway
|24 hours
|DPi, LMP2*, GTLM, GTD
|July 3-4
|Daytona International Speedway
|2h40m
|DPi, GTLM, GTD
|July 17-18
|Sebring International Raceway
|2h40m
|DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD**
|July 31-Aug. 2
|Road America
|2h40m
|DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
|Aug. 21-23
|Virginia International Raceway
|2h40m
|GTLM, GTD
|Sept. 4-6
|Watkins Glen International
|6 hours
|DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
|Sept. 11-12
|Lime Rock Park
|2h40m
|GTLM, GTD
|Sept. 25-27
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|2h40m
|DPi, GTLM, GTD
|Oct. 14-17
|Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
|10 hours
|DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
|Oct. 30-Nov. 1
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|2h40m
|DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
|Nov. 11-14
|Sebring International Raceway
|12 hours
|DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
