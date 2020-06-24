Telitz gets full season AVS Lexus nod

Indy Lights race winner Aaron Telitz has converted a part-time opportunity at AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 IMSA team into a new full-time gig alongside fellow open-wheel transplant Jack Hawksworth.

The Wisconsinite fills the seat vacated by Parker Chase.

“We’re happy to announce that Aaron Telitz will become a full-time member of the AVS team for the remaining races of the 2020 season,” said AVS co-owner Jimmy Vasser. “Aaron is a fantastic driver and this is the next step in the plan that we started last season when Aaron ran the four IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races for us and was embedded with our IndyCar team. Aaron did a great job going from open-wheel cars to sports cars helping us finish second in our Rolex 24 [At Daytona] debut in 2019, and did a great job again in this year’s Rolex 24.”

The increased opportunity with AVS marks a significant milestone for Telitz, who spent five years pursuing a full-time seat in IndyCar prior to landing a home with the team in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series.

“I’m super stoked to be joining the team for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech GTD season,” Telitz said. “It’s great to be getting a full-time ride. When I joined the team last year, our collective goal was to continue working toward some bigger things and here we are. It’s a culmination of a lot of work. I have a ton of people to thank…my sponsor Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Jimmy [Vasser], [James] Sulli [Sullivan], Andrew [Bordin], everyone at AVS and Lexus for trusting me with this position. Let’s go win some races.”