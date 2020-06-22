AIM Vasser Sullivan splits with Chase

Young IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship talent Parker Chase and the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus GT Daytona team have parted ways. The 19-year-old joined the GTD outfit at the onset of the 2020 season as teammate to Lexus veteran Jack Hawksworth in the No. 14 RC F GT3.

Along with guest driver Kyle Busch and Michael de Quesada, the foursome placed ninth at January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. For Chase, who stepped up to AVS after spending most of 2019 in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 with Starworks Motorsport, the reason for the split was cited by the team as needing “flexibility in order to best serve his sponsors, as well as continue his education while pursuing his professional racing career.”

The team, which is expected to name Chase’s replacement in the coming days, also added: “AVS thanks Parker for his efforts and appreciates the respect he has shown both the team and his teammates in making this decision.”