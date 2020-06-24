Imola wants F1 Italian tripleheader with Monza, Mugello

Formula 1 should host a tripleheader of Italian races later this summer, with Imola alongside Monza and Mugello, according to the president of the former home of the San Marino Grand Prix.

AlphaTauri carried out a filming day at Imola on Wednesday, with Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly each spending time behind the wheel of both a 2018 STR13 and this season’s car. With Monza already confirmed on the initial eight-race F1 calendar and Mugello lined up as a potential addition, the president of Formula Imola, Uberto Selvatico Estense, wants Imola included in a special run of races in Italy.

“Hearing the sound of a Formula 1 power unit on our track was a thrilling emotion and I want to wish the AlphaTauri team a huge good luck for the season that is about to start,” Selvatico Estense said. “Imola has F1 in its DNA and the history of F1 has taken place on this track, it must not be forgotten and one must be rightly proud of it.

“Looking ahead and with an eye to the local economy in this serious moment of crisis, our goal is to bring the top flight to Imola — in the circuit strongly desired by Enzo Ferrari — already this year if there were any possibilities.

“The most logical and most suitable solution for Formula 1 fans from all over the world would be to use circuits of great media impact — as Imola certainly is — perhaps together with Monza (already confirmed as the home of the Italian GP) and Mugello for a legendary national triple.

“We started from April of this year to work with great dedication and passion on this hypothesis together with local and regional institutions and the FOWC (Formula One World Championship) and we hope that the national sports authority will also support our candidacy for this season.”

Selvatico Estense’s statement received support from AlphaTauri driver Daniil Kvyat following his day on track at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

“Being here in Imola today feels great!” Kvyat said. “I’ve known the track for a while now because I did one of my first tests here for Formula BMW in 2010 and a race for Formula Renault Alps in 2012 and today I’ve finally returned for a filming day with the team.

“Imola is a track which is really nice to drive with lots of fast turns and I think it’s a track which really deserves to return to the F1 calendar. It was a special feeling today being back in the car after such a long break and I really enjoyed it”

F1 sources have been more enthusiastic about the possibility of adding European races at Mugello, Hockenheim or Portimao than Imola, and in order to execute Selvatico Estense’s plan the sport would need to run an unprecedented four races in a row, due to Monza already being paired back-to-back with the Belgian Grand Prix on August 30.

When announcing the first eight confirmed races for 2020, F1 said it is looking to finalize a large portion of the final calendar by the time of the first race in Austria next weekend.