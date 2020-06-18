Woodward Dream Show, American Festival of Speed set for M1 Concourse

Two new events for car and motorsport enthusiasts have been announced for the M1 Concourse, a 1.5-mile road course and private paddock in Pontiac, Michigan.

The Woodward Dream Show is designed to give the audience a view of only the best hot rods, muscle cars, race cars, and cruisers available. The show features a juried show and competition, with food, fashion, and design elements all incorporated in the three-day weekend. The Woodward Dream Show is scheduled for Aug. 13-15 — an ambitious timeline that will be even more appreciated as so many enthusiast events this summer are canceled in ther wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are working closely with local authorities to incorporate the latest health and safety measures and best practices. If regulations or conditions deem it unsafe to hold the event as scheduled, contingency plans are in place, which include alternative dates.

Next year, in addition to the Woodward Dream Show returning in August, The American Festival of Speed debuts Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2021.

Both are presented by the Pontiac Motorsports Exposition (PME), founded this year by the owners of M1 Concourse. The purpose of PME, says CEO Tim Hartge is twofold: To create a showcase for innovative automotive and motorsports events utilizing M1 Concourse’s 1.5-mile road course, and to help benefit the city of Pontiac, Mich.

“We wanted to take advantage of the rich automotive culture we have in this area,” Hartge said. “There are just so many opportunities and resources here at M1. We are excited to offer these new events to people who love automobiles in Southeast Michigan, and around the world. M1, by design, is an ideal location for these events.”

The Woodward Dream Show will be open to the public from noon to 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 13. Awards will be given to the best-of-the-best automobiles in 13 categories. Two additional ticketed events premier on August 13; they are the automotive-themed fashion show and the After Dark-Afterglow party for participants, car owners, and the public.

Race fans will appreciate Friday’s programming from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. which features supercars and sports cars. Point-to-point racing will be held on the M1 performance course, followed by awards and a ticketed BBQ event.

On Saturday, special vehicles owned by M1 garage owners along with Car Clubs members’ entries will be positioned along the performance track for the public from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET. Also, a highlight of the day’s events is a parade starting at M1 and driving around Wide Track Drive in Pontiac and back to M1.

For tickets and additional information visit WoodwardDreamShow.com.