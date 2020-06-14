Bonneville Speed Week set to go ahead August 8-14

All governing entities have signed the necessary permits authorizing the Southern California Timing Association to proceed with staging Bonneville Speed Week from Aug. 8-14, with the Bonneville World Finals set for Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

“We had one major choice in front of us this year concerning the Bonneville National’s Speed Week,” SCTA president Bill Lattin and Bonneville Nationals chairman Pat McCowell wrote on the SCTA website. “Should we keep our plans in motion or should we stop and cancel it due to COVID-19?”

