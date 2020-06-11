Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

SURVEY: Motorsport participants – Are you satisfied with how the sanctioning bodies have handled the pandemic?

For the latest installment of our bi-weekly survey on how the pandemic is affecting those who are a part of the motorsports community, we have updated a number of our questions to better reflect the current circumstances. As more series return to the track, how do you feel like the sanctioning bodies managing those that affect you most directly have handled it so far?

Your continuing participation in these surveys provides a vital insight to those managing various aspects of the sport. Thank you for being a part of it.

Take the survey here.

