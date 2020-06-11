New Jersey Motorsports Park reopens

New Jersey Motorsports Park has reopened its facilities from the pandemic-induced shutdown, in accordance with guidelines issued by Governor Phil Murphy. Some restrictions remain in effect at the Millville, N.J. road course on a much lesser scale, but the June 9 reopening includes the entire NJMP facility and gives the green light to all daily track rentals and events that have not been canceled up to this date, all Tempest Karting operations and events, Finish Line Pub outdoor operations and events, and will allow for the reopening of the many facility amenities.

All event organizations will be required to follow the suggested limitation on outdoor gatherings, utilize proper PPE when inside the facility, and continue to demonstrate proper social distancing methods. The decision-making process to reschedule major events will be ongoing to match dates set by the State of New Jersey increasing the outdoor gathering limitation numbers. All events currently on the schedule for June are labeled as “private” or participant and crew only. An update on the allowance of spectators will be sent out when available. In a statement from Brad Scott, President & COO of NJMP, he states

“NJMP as a whole is ecstatic this decision was made, and it could not have come at a better time,” said track ppresident and COO Brad Scott. “The health of our customers and employees is still a major concern, and New Jersey Motorsports Park will take whatever actions are necessary to ensure that we are following the protocol set forth by the Center for Disease Control. We are certainly glad to be back, and hope all of our many fans feel the same.”