WTR confirms Dixon for Petit, Sebring

Wayne Taylor Racing has retained the services of five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon to help the 2017 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype title winners chase DPi honors in the No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R.

The New Zealander, who formed part of WTR’s Rolex 24 At Daytona-winning foursome in January, will return for the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans round in October and close his season in November at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring alongside full-timers Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande (pictured at right, above, with Dixon at Daytona).

“Having had Scott Dixon drive for us at Daytona at the beginning of the year with such success, it is wonderful to have him back with us for Petit Le Mans as well as the IMSA season finale in Sebring,” said Wayne Taylor. “He’s truly one of the greatest drivers that I have been around. He says very little, but when he says something everybody listens. With the start of the year so successful, coming right out of the box and winning, it is important to have Scott on our team to end the season with these two important races.”

For Dixon, who has gone two-for-two after adding a win Saturday night at Texas in IndyCar’s season opener, the chance to add more victories with WTR is a welcome opportunity.

“I’m really happy to be able to run Petit Le Mans and Sebring with Wayne Taylor Racing,” he said. “I’m glad that there were no conflicts with the changes in the racing schedules. I’m stoked to get back to racing on the IndyCar side soon and also to finish out the season on the IMSA side as well. We kicked off the year in the best way possible by winning the Rolex 24, so hopefully we can use that momentum to finish strong with the final two races of the season.”