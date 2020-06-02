With the power of RACER, Vintage Motorsport’s online audience grows in size and engagement

When Racer Media & Marketing, Inc. acquired Vintage Motorsport magazine and VintageMotorsport.com a year ago, the strategy was to give the venerable brand a visual refresh while maintaining its well-earned editorial reputation, expand its digital footprint and build a means to offer commercial partners a way to connect the Vintage Motorsports audience with the RACER audience. The effect is the emergence of a true cross-brand marketing platform reaching the largest and most diverse racing audience in North America.

As we near the one-year milestone, audience traffic has grown by 508% when comparing the first four months of 2019 with same period in 2020 (7,625 v 46,383 unique visitors). Similar growth has carried over to the Vintage Motorsport social media platforms that have all experienced sharp growth in users and engagements. Facebook reached over 116,172 users within the first four months of the year (+670%) and Twitter garnered 20,288 impressions (+262%).

We are still in the early days of this effort to better reach and engage the core audience for vintage racing and the performance collector car market, but these results are very encouraging with the promise of more growth to come.

Leveraging RACER’s market-leading digital reach and engagement

As we developed Vintage Motorsport magazine, VintageMotorsport.com and related social media platforms, we also launched a Vintage Motorsport-branded channel on RACER.com that is promoted via RACER’s active social media platforms.

This incremental exposure has captured 202,206 unique users who have perused 225,936 pages of vintage racing-related content. Moreover, by extending into RACER social media footprint, Vintage Motorsport content has attracted an additional reach of 401,330 users on Facebook and 390,245 more impressions on Twitter.

Our Vintage Motorsport and RACER teams are on your side and ready to help you get back up to speed

The bottom line is that we believe vintage racing, along with the racing and performance collector category, are vitally important to our company. Our efforts to grow the audience and participant base for the sport and the performance collector car hobby while also raising its industry profile and stature will continue to the benefit of the category as a whole.

Our team is ready to create cost-effective cross-platform packages tailored to maximize value and impact. Put this fast-growing audience energy and engagement to work for your company to attract attention, customers and success as the vintage racing and performance collector car market comes back to life in the weeks ahead.