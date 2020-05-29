The Week In IndyCar, May 29, listener Q&A

Questions submitted from fans via social media make up this week’s edition of the show. Among the items covered:

“Let’s say in a dream world Ferrari does come to IndyCar, what does it do for the series here and globally?”

“I am relatively new to IndyCar as a result of your podcast and therefore know nothing about the split. People love to talk about the huge negative impact of the split. What do you think are positives that can be taken from the split and subsequent merger?”

“Do you think the cancellation of this year’s Toronto Indy puts the future of the race in jeopardy? And what are the prospects of having more races in Canada in the future?”

Listener Q&A begins at the 5m46s mark in the episode.