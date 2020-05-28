Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, May 28, with Zak Brown

The Week In IndyCar, May 28, with Zak Brown

The Week In IndyCar, May 28, with Zak Brown

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown returns for The Week In IndyCar as the Arrow McLaren SP team readies itself for the June 6 season opener in Texas.

Episode time stamps:

  • Takeaways one year later on McLaren Racing’s 2019 Indy 500 entry (starts at 1m27s)
  • Thoughts on the adjusted IndyCar schedule and contingency planning amid COVID-19 (4m48s)
  • Thoughts on Ferrari’s expression of interest in joining IndyCar (6m55s)
  • Would a Formula 1-style budget cap be worth considering in IndyCar? (8m08s)
  • Was Fernando Alonso an option for a third AMSP entry at Texas? (13m44s)
  • Will AMSP look to run guest drivers in 2020? (15m21s)
    Zak’s vintage Indy car collection (20m06s)

Direct link: https://www.podbean.com/media/player/fddkj-de0509

