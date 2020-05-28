The Week In IndyCar, May 28, with Zak Brown
Zak Mauger/Motorsport Images
The Week In IndyCar, May 28, with Zak Brown
29
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By Marshall Pruett |
55 minutes ago
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown returns for The Week In IndyCar as the Arrow McLaren SP team readies itself for the June 6 season opener in Texas.
Episode time stamps:
- Takeaways one year later on McLaren Racing’s 2019 Indy 500 entry (starts at 1m27s)
- Thoughts on the adjusted IndyCar schedule and contingency planning amid COVID-19 (4m48s)
- Thoughts on Ferrari’s expression of interest in joining IndyCar (6m55s)
- Would a Formula 1-style budget cap be worth considering in IndyCar? (8m08s)
- Was Fernando Alonso an option for a third AMSP entry at Texas? (13m44s)
- Will AMSP look to run guest drivers in 2020? (15m21s)
Zak’s vintage Indy car collection (20m06s)
Direct link: https://www.podbean.com/media/player/fddkj-de0509
McLaren, Zak Brown, IndyCar, Podcasts
29
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More RACER
2hr
Chip Ganassi Racing’s NTT IndyCar Series team will pay tribute to former NTT DATA CEO John McCain, who died in February after battling a (…)
2hr
As racers shelter from a virus, sanctioning bodies like SCCA keep the motorsports community together with online racing series Gran Trak (…)
3hr
The Automobile Club de l’Ouest has announced that it will be reopening its doors to the public from June 1, with all necessary (…)
3hr
Speed may get you the pole, but what wins races is racecraft — that ability to keep your cool and make the right moves despite a snarling (…)
3hr
In a short amount of time, Rudy Fugle has become one of the winningest crew chiefs in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. To date, (…)
6hr
It’s saddening to consider how the professional North American racing photographer is facing extinction. All because of the (…)
8hr
The staff reductions announced earlier this week by McLaren are necessary to ensure the team is in the best shape to achieve success (…)
8hr
The Dutch Grand Prix has become the fourth race to be officially canceled in 2020, with the returning event not willing to be (…)
10hr
The 19th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features sports car champion Richard Westbrook. Recorded in 2018, the 50 (…)
Comments