Talks with Tony: Al Unser Sr

“It’s an interesting story how your life forms coming up through racing.” – Al Unser, Sr.

Tony Parella, CEO of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), talks with four-time Indy 500 winner, Al Unser Sr. during this episode of “Talks With Tony” presented by NetJets Inc.

These friends and former VROC co-drivers talked about everything from Al’s desire to race watching his three older brothers to being told he was too young to compete at Albuquerque Speedway Park. He shares about racing on “Unser Mountain” at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, entering his first Indy 500 with AJ Foyt, his NTT IndyCar Series career, winning the Indianapolis 500 on four different occasions, competing in IROC, and opening the Unser Racing Museum near Albuquerque, N.M.