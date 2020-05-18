Virtual Road America is next stop for iRacing Global MX-5 Cup

Following two exciting events at Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of The Americas, Round 3 of the Ricmotech iRacing Global Mazda MX-5 Cup rolls into virtual Road America on Tuesday, May 19.

Point leader Matt Cresci (No. 59 Slipstream Performance) is coming in hot as the only driver to podium in the previous two rounds. Cresci added more pressure on the field on Sunday as he set the fastest lap in an open practice session.

All eyes are on Brian Lockwood (No. 43 Sick Sideways Racing), however. The most recent winner could have been leading the point standings currently if not for a drive-through penalty in the opening round. Lockwood is recognized as one of the top sim racers in the world, but he is getting a strong fight from the rest of the field.

Sitting fourth in the point standings, Selin Rollan (No. 87 eSelin Motorsports) was a real-life winner in last year’s Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup race at Road America. Will he be able to master the all-important draft virtually at Road America and pick up his first win of the MX-5 eSeries?

Guest drivers once again include Mazda DPi drivers Tristan Nunez, Harry Tincknell and Oliver Jarvis. While the series newcomers have not yet cracked the top 10, the battle between these teammates is often as good as the action at the front of the field.

The third round of the Ricmotech iRacing Global Mazda MX-5 Cup will be streamed live on the Mazda Motorsports Facebook page and the ApexRacingTV YouTube page beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19.

Find out more at www.mx-5cup.com.