Images via Jeannette Bourke/VARA

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

VARA British Extravaganza a cautious first step in return to racing

With strict safety controls and protocols in place, adhering to stringent guidelines and under many watchful eyes, racing engines were heard again in Southern California as the Vintage Auto Racing Association clan gathered at Buttonwillow Raceway Park for this weekend’s 25th Annual British Extravaganza.

“Just something calming about early morning at the track,” wrote VARA’s Jeannette Bourke on the Southern California-based vintage group’s Facebook page.

Under bright and sunny skies, Saturday morning practice and qualifying ran with few glitches. Races are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

As with tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, spectators are not allowed and all at the track are maintaining social distancing.

For results and photographs from a long-awaited real-racing event, log onto VARA’s Facebook page.

