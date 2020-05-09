Trans Am, SVRA postpone Brickyard Invitational

Trans Am Race Company and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) have jointly announced that the Brickyard Invitational event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, scheduled for the second weekend in June, will be rescheduled to a later date, to be determined.

The decision was made in accordance with the Indiana state guidelines for phasing into a more open economy.

“We have to respect the caution taken by Indiana state government,” said Tony Parella, president and CEO of SVRA and the majority owner of the Trans Am Race Company. “When we finally do host an event, we will make going racing at one of our SpeedTour weekends safer than going to the grocery store.”

SVRA, as event promoter, is working with IMS management to find a suitable date for the Brickyard Invitational.