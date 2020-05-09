Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Live stream: Hoosier SCCA eSports Super Tour - COTA

Join us Saturday, May 9, for the sixth stop on the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA eSports Super Tour at the virtual Circuit of The Americas outside of Austin, Texas. Races start at 5 p.m. ET.

