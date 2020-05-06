RACER’s new services help clients amplify their message

Racer Media & Marketing, Inc. is launching two new RACER Studio client service offerings in May 2020. Both leverage RACER’s proven content-creation capabilities as well as our fast-growing audience and social media reach.

The decision to move ahead with these new services – despite the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – is due to our belief that the need for content marketing and social media amplification is more valuable than ever. As businesses focus toward recovery, it is essential to drive interest and demand for their products, services and events. R content: compelling quality with consistency The first new offering called “R content” encompasses RACER’s market-leading, white-label content development resources. RACER Studio will offer high-value content supply options for sanctioning bodies, race series, manufacturers, suppliers and sponsors in seasonal and annual packages. In announcing the new R content service, RACER Studio founder Paul Pfanner said, “From our earliest days, we have produced custom content for racing series, manufacturers, sponsors, event promoters and racing teams upon request. Recently, this has become more frequent, so we will now offer this as a primary service of RACER Studio. George Tamayo, creative director for RACER Studio added, “The quality and authority of RACER-generated content has attracted numerous opportunities to collaborate with leading series, brands and teams over the years. As marketing objectives have evolved, so too have the needs of our clients who maybe looking for content in their unique brand voice and tone. Building loyalty through sustained engagement via compelling content is one of our strengths.” R content offerings will span the full spectrum of creative assets from text and images to video and live stream content.