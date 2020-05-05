COTA Food Drive Sunday event supports locals in need

On Sunday, May 10, Circuit of The Americas will open to the general public for laps of the track, hosting a benefit event to support those in need. COTA will be collecting donations to benefit the Central Texas Food Bank and allowing guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive around the world-famous 3.4-mile track — a parade of unity, hope and fun for the Central Texas community.

“We’re grateful to our community for the many years of support, and know that when this crisis ends, we’ll again unite in times of celebration, friendship and fun,” said COTA founder and chairman Bobby Epstein. “Thanks to the health care workers, community leaders, volunteers and everyone who makes an effort to help a neighbor, friend or stranger. Special appreciation goes out to our employees at COTA who are working to make this event possible. We’re all in this race together.”

The event will be from 12:00-5:00 p.m. CDT on May 10 and is open to all.

Central Texans and others can show their support by donating money online or by donating cash or dropping off non-perishable items on-site via “touchless” locations in the COTA garages.

Note that a $1 donation can yield up to four meals.

COTA partner Germania Insurance has joined COTA’s fight against hunger and will match up to $10,000 of donations. COTA and the USL Austin Bold FC, meanwhile, will match Germania’s donation of up to $10,000.

Donations are recommended, but not required to participate in the on-track parade.

The mission of Central Texas Food Bank is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger. Founded in 1981, the Food Bank provides food and grocery products through a network of about 300 Partner Agencies and nutrition programs, serving nearly 50,000 people every week. Headquartered in Austin, the Food Bank serves 21 counties in Central Texas, an area about twice the size of Massachusetts. For more information on the Food Bank and its programs, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org.

For more information on Circuit of The Americas and the COTA Food Drive initiative, please visit www.thecircuit.com.