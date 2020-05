Acclaimed motorsports artist Arthur Benjamins created the poster for the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s Class of 2018 induction, and he’s now offering the original artwork for sale, with half the proceeds going to the MSHFA.

The 24” x 36” art is signed by 19 MSHFA members — including Mario Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi — and the surviving family of three more Hall of Famers. Get info about the signers and see the artwork.

More information at VintageMotorsport.com.